28 youths compete in Viksit Bharat dialogue at Nauni

The district-level round of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027, organised by MY Bharat Solan under the Youth Parliament initiative, was held at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni.

The university hosted the programme in collaboration with MY Bharat, providing a platform for young participants to express their views on issues of national importance and share their perspectives on the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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The programme aimed to encourage youth participation in democratic processes, nurture leadership qualities and enable young people to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

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A total of 28 participants from various educational institutions took part in the district-level round and delivered three-minute speeches on the theme of One Nation, One Election. They were allowed to express their views in Hindi, English or Sanskrit. The participants spoke with enthusiasm and conviction, sharing their perspectives on the theme and discussing the potential impact of the initiative on the country’s democratic and governance framework.

At the end of the competition, three participants were selected to represent Solan district at the state-level round. Isha secured the first position, while Shrishti Chauhan and Tushar Anand bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

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Suresh Kashyap, MP from the Shimla constituency, was the chief guest, while UHF Vice-Chancellor Prof Harminder Singh Baweja was the guest of honour. Zila Parishad Solan Chairperson Sheila Kumari, Mayor Sushma Sharma, Director of Research Dr Devina Vaidya and Director of Extension Education Dr DP Sharma were also present.

Addressing the participants, Suresh Kashyap said nearly 65 per cent of India’s population was below 35 years of age, making the youth crucial to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He said a developed nation must ensure equal opportunities, inclusive growth and prosperity for every section of society.

Prof HS Baweja said the youth were not merely beneficiaries of development but its key drivers, with a significant responsibility in taking India towards becoming a developed nation. Describing One Nation, One Election as a thought-provoking subject of contemporary national importance, he encouraged participants to develop an informed understanding of important policy issues and express their views with confidence.

Bhupender Gill, District Youth Officer, MY Bharat Solan, explained the selection process and informed the participants that the three winners of the district-level round would compete at the state level against selected participants from other districts.

St Thomas School students learn about voting rights

Shimla: Students of St Thomas School were sensitised to voting rights, democratic values and the responsibilities of citizens during the ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvaad – Know Your Vote’ programme organised by MY Bharat Shimla under the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The programme was attended by Vipin Kumar, District Youth Officer, MY Bharat Shimla; Ankush Katoch, High Performance Manager (Volleyball), Sports Authority of India, and In-charge of the High Altitude Training Centre, Shillaroo; youth icon Oshin Sharma; and Sharon Nanda, Principal of the school.

Oshin Sharma delivered a presentation on ‘Know Your Vote’, highlighting the importance of voting, youth participation in the democratic process and the responsibilities of an informed citizen. She represented Himachal Pradesh at the National Youth Parliament held in New Delhi in 2025.

Katoch highlighted the importance of sports and the role of young people in nation-building. He encouraged students to participate regularly in sports, yoga and fitness activities and stay away from drugs, tobacco and other forms of substance abuse. He also stressed the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and contributing positively to society.

The programme concluded with the Loktantrik Pledge, during which students and other participants reaffirmed their commitment to democratic values and responsible citizenship. The Principal said the programme conveyed the message that informed, healthy, disciplined and responsible young people were essential for building a strong society and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.