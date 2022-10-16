28-yr-old woman found dead, husband held

Nurpur, October 15
The Nurpur police arrested Abhinav of Gurchal village near here late last night for allegedly torturing his wife mentally and physically and forcing her to commit suicide.
The deceased, Maitalli (28), married the accused in 2019 and had a two-year-old daughter. As per preliminary investigations conducted by the police, the body of the deceased was found hanged last night at her in-laws’.
The police team rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information and took possession of the body. A team of Forensic Science Laboratory, Nurpur, today examined the crime spot and collected circumstantial evidence.
Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said that the police had registered an FIR under Sections 498A and 306 of the IPC. — OC
Residents seek bypass road in Spiti village
Mandi: Residents of the Spiti region have been urging the state government to construct a bypass road at Lari village. They said currently, the road passes through the middle of Lari village, creating nuisance to them. They want a bypass constructed at Lari village to divert the traffic out of the village. Yoral Dorje, pradhan of the Tabo gram panchayat, said, “A 1-km-long bypass road was proposed at Lari village to divert the traffic out of the village but till now, there has been no progress. A delegation of people met the Governor over this issue during his recent visit in Spiti.”
