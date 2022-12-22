28-yr-old youth injured in firing at Paonta Sahib

Solan, December 21
Mahinder Singh (28) of Barotiwala village was grievously injured after a miscreant fired at him at Bhuppur village in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district this evening.
Paonta Sahib DSP Ramakant Thakur said some motorcycle-borne assailants came to a shop at Bhuppur around 4.15 pm. They thrashed Mahinder with rods and iron pipes and one of them hit him with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting injuries on his left arm and right hand.
When he tried to run out of the shop, a miscreant opened fire at him. They fled towards Badripur after threatening him of dire consequences. A case has been registered.
