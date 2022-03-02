Rs29 cr spent under NREGA in Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 1

As many as Rs 29.19 crore was spent under the NREGA programme in Bilaspur district this financial year.

This was stated by Dr Pankaj Rai, DC, yesterday while addressing a review meeting of the programme. He said the district had a target to achieve 8,37,342 work days till March 31 while it had achieved 6,83,749 work days till now.

The DC said 13 parks would be established in the district under the Panchvati Yojna. The major parks would come at Bahadurpur, Saryun Khas, Tyun Khas, Panol, Lakhanpur and Bachretu villages.—