Rs 29 crore housing aid given to needy in Mandi district

Mandi, May 6
Assistance worth Rs 29.87 crore has been provided to construct 2,072 houses to the needy people under the HP Swaran Jayanti Ashraya Yojana in the district.
District Welfare Officer RC Bansal said of the 2,072 cases sanctioned, 1,978 belonged to the Scheduled Caste, 25 to the Scheduled Tribe and 69 to the Other Backward Classes in the district.
“Under the scheme, the state government provides assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to the beneficiary for constructing a house. The government has increased the annual income limit for the eligible people under the scheme to Rs 50,000. At the same time, the assistance given under the scheme has been increased from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh,” he added.
