29 migrant workers' huts gutted in Una fire

At least 29 thatched dwellings of migrant workers were destroyed in a fire that broke out in Lalsinghi village on the outskirts of Una city early on Saturday. However, no loss of life or injuries were reported, the Fire Department said.

Advertisement

According to information received from the District Emergency Operation Centre, the fire broke out at about 6.30 am in one of the huts. As hundreds of migrant families live in close proximity to each other, the blaze quickly spread, engulfing nearby dwellings. Residents, including elderly people and children, escaped to safety.

Advertisement

Firefighters reached the spot within minutes and brought the blaze under control with support from local residents. The Fire Department deployed four water bowsers to douse the flames. The extent of the damage to property is being assessed.

Advertisement

The Lalsinghi migrant settlement has witnessed repeated fire incidents, particularly during the peak summer season. Repeated advisories issued by the district administration urging migrant families to shift to affordable structures made of fire-resistant material have gone unheeded.