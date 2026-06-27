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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 29 migrant workers' huts gutted in Una fire

29 migrant workers' huts gutted in Una fire

No casualties reported as blaze engulfs Lalsinghi settlement

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 03:59 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Fire rages through a migrant workers' settlement in Lalsinghi village near Una on Saturday.
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At least 29 thatched dwellings of migrant workers were destroyed in a fire that broke out in Lalsinghi village on the outskirts of Una city early on Saturday. However, no loss of life or injuries were reported, the Fire Department said.

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According to information received from the District Emergency Operation Centre, the fire broke out at about 6.30 am in one of the huts. As hundreds of migrant families live in close proximity to each other, the blaze quickly spread, engulfing nearby dwellings. Residents, including elderly people and children, escaped to safety.

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Firefighters reached the spot within minutes and brought the blaze under control with support from local residents. The Fire Department deployed four water bowsers to douse the flames. The extent of the damage to property is being assessed.

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The Lalsinghi migrant settlement has witnessed repeated fire incidents, particularly during the peak summer season. Repeated advisories issued by the district administration urging migrant families to shift to affordable structures made of fire-resistant material have gone unheeded.

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