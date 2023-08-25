29 projects approved

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 24

The State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority has approved 29 new industrial projects and expansion of existing units involving an investment of Rs 1,483 crore and employment potential of about 3,961 persons.

The nod was given at the 27th meeting of State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority, which was held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government was encouraging green industries in the state in order to conserve the environment.

#Shimla