29 student suicides in three years raise mental health concerns in Mandi

The deaths by suicide of 29 students in Mandi district over the past three years have raised serious concerns about the mental health and emotional well-being of young people, highlighting the need for early intervention, accessible counselling services and stronger support systems in educational institutions.

According to data provided by the Mandi district police, 10 students died by suicide each in 2024 and 2025. In 2026, nine such deaths were recorded between January 1 and September 15. Of the 29 students, 17 were boys and 12 girls. The police data, however, does not provide age-wise details or establish the circumstances behind individual cases.

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The overall suicide figures for the district are also a cause for concern. Mandi recorded 96 deaths by suicide in 2024, including 58 males and 38 females. The number declined to 89 in 2025, comprising 60 males and 29 females. Between January 1 and September 15, 2026, another 77 deaths were recorded, including 51 males and 26 females. The figures for 2026 cover only part of the year and cannot be directly compared with the full-year totals.

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Mandi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said mental stress arising from relationship issues, family disputes, peer pressure and other circumstances could contribute to such cases. He stressed the crucial role of parents and teachers in identifying signs of distress and ensuring timely medical assistance or counselling.

He advised parents to communicate regularly with their children, remain attentive to changes in their behaviour and encourage activities such as sports, meditation and yoga to help manage stress.

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Mental health professionals also underline the importance of strengthening counselling facilities in schools and colleges, training teachers to recognise warning signs and providing confidential support without stigma or fear of punishment.

Experts say persistent sadness, social withdrawal and expressions of hopelessness should not be ignored. Families and friends should listen without judgment, avoid excessive academic comparisons and seek professional help when needed.

The figures underline the need for coordinated efforts by families, educational institutions, healthcare professionals and law enforcement agencies to improve mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Students experiencing emotional distress, or those concerned about someone else, can access free mental health support through Tele-MANAS at 14416.