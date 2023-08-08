Rs 290 crore loss in Sirmaur due to heavy rain: Minister

Solan, August 7
Sirmaur district has suffered Rs 290-crore loss due to recent heavy rain. Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who heads the district relief and rehabilitation committee, reviewed the work undertaken by the district administration at Nahan on Saturday.
He said the state had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6,600 crore, while in Sirmaur district, the flood losses were pegged at Rs 290 crore. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also attended the meeting with officials of various departments.
Rohit said the state government had amended the relief manual to provide adequate compensation to the affected families. Despite the state reeling under a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and other liabilities of Rs 1,100 crore, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was working day and night to provide relief to the affected people.
