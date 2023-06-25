290 sheep, goats perish in avalanche

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 24

An avalanche at Kangani Jot Pass in the Bharmour tribal area of Chamba district killed 290 sheep and goats. As per a report released by the HP state emergency operation centre, Gaddi shepherds were crossing the pass along with around 2,300 sheep and goats this afternoon when the avalanche struck. There was, however, no loss of human life. The shepherds were reportedly crossing over to Bara Bhangal from the Kangani Jot Pass as the main route through the Thamsar Pass in Kangra district is closed.