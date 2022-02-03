291 new Covid cases, no death in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, February 2

As many as 291 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 273,243. However, there was no death due to the virus.

The highest number of 66 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 48 in Shimla, 41 in Hamirpur, 40 in Mandi, 25 in Solan, 21 in Chamba, 17 in Kinnaur, 14 in Una, 11 in Kullu, six in Lahaul and Spiti and two in Sirmaur. The total active cases declined to 9,422.—TNS