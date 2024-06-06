Rs 295-crore tunnel to ease traffic congestion in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that to ease traffic congestion in Shimla city, a double-lane tunnel would be constructed on the Circular Road to connect Nav-Bahar to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital.

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD), said that the 890-m tunnel under Jakhu hills would be constructed at a cost of Rs 295 crore. “The tunnel is being constructed to get rid of traffic congestion on Shimla roads, especially during the tourist season,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was making earnest efforts to address problems in the city to provide relief to locals and tourists. He directed the PWD officials to remove all bottlenecks on the Circular Road to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic. “To achieve the goal, the process of land acquisition will commence within one week and Rs 122 crore has been allocated for the widening and strengthening of the Circular Road,” he added.

He said that parking infrastructure would also be ramped up and a facility for additional 3,000 vehicles would be developed. He added that the government was also mulling to remove hanging wires in the city with a project to construct underground ducts for electricity, cable and optical fibre.

Sukhu said, “In the initial phase of the project, Rs 23 crore will be spent in areas like the Mall Road, Lower Bazaar and Middle Bazaar.” He directed the PWD officials to ensure quality of work in all its projects. PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha attended the meeting.

