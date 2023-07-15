Rs 2K cr interim relief sought from Centre

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 14

The state government has sought an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore from the Central Government to tide over losses suffered due to widespread destruction caused by flashfloods triggered by heavy rain.

Rs 8,000 cr loss suffered The state has suffered an estimated loss of about Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 8,000 crore, said Sukhu

He spoke to Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari regarding the devastation caused in the state

Sukhu urged the Centre to release pending Rs 315 crore from last year’s Disaster Management Fund

The state government has released Rs 1,100 crore from its own resources to provide immediate relief, he claimed

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons here today, claimed that the Central Government was yet to release financial aid to the state. He said that the state had suffered an estimated loss of about Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 8,000 crore.

Sukhu said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought interim relief. “The Home Minister assured me that he would work out something for the state shortly. I also spoke to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and apprised him of the massive damage caused to national highways,” he added.

The Chief Minister urged the Central Government to release pending Rs 315 crore from last year’s Disaster Management Fund. “The state government has released Rs 1,100 crore from its own resources to provide immediate relief and temporary services,” he added.

Sukhu lauded the role of all agencies and common people involved in the rescue and evacuation operations carried out in the past few days. “We have managed to evacuate nearly 90 per cent of the tourists stuck at various places in the state. Of 75,000 stranded tourists, 67,000 have been rescued. A few tourists are still stuck in Kasol and the Tirthan valley but they are safe and being looked after,” he said. The government provided free food and water to tourists at different places, as they drove out of the state, he added.

Sukhu said that with the rescue and evacuation work nearly over, the focus would now shift to the restoration of damaged infrastructure. A Disaster Relief Fund had been set up and people urged to donate generously. “We need the support and blessings of our people to put the destroyed infrastructure back in place. It’s the responsibility of each one of us to bring the state back on track,” he added.

He said that the ministers and Congress MLAs had decided to donate one-month salary to the fund. Government officers, employees and individuals were contributing to the fund.

The Chief Minister praised Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy for spearheading the operation to rescue 255 people from Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti. “Negi and Awasthy went on JCB machines to help in the evacuation of stranded people. They risked their lives to save the stranded people,” he said.

