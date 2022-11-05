Rs 2L crore road projects to be completed by 2024: Gadkari

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 4

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today said that Himachal had just three of four national highways before 2014 but “now it has 66 national highways”.

He addressed an election rally party candidate from Kangra seat Pawan Kajal. He said that former US President Kennedy had said, “The US is rich because its roads are good. I had come to Bilaspur five years ago and promised that I would construct two bridges and provide drinking water supply to the area. I am happy that both promises have been fulfilled.”

Gadkari said that he had taken a pledge that till 2024 to complete Rs 2 lakh crore road projects in Himachal Pradesh. The Pathankot-Mandi national highway four-lane project was worth Rs 7,000 crore. “Has the Congress given any such project to Himachal till Independence?” he asked.

He said, “Rs 14 crore is being spent on the Kangra-Ranital road while Rs 1,200 crore will be spent on the Hamirpur-Ranital road. The Chandigarh-Kullu-Manali-Leh road is also being widened and improved.”

Gadkari said that roads in Himachal would improve to such an extent that people would not have to travel by air. “People will prefer to travel by road. Improved roads will give a boost to tourism in the state. Tourism is such a sector in which 49 per cent investment is made in manpower. So, improved road connectivity will improve both tourism and business in Himachal,” he added.

He said, “Four tunnels are being built on the Manali-Leh road. Similarly, roads connecting all major cities of the country are being improved and widened. Roads in the country are being improved like never before.”

He said, “I have mediated to settle disputes between states. I am happy that 17 disputes of Himachal with adjoining states have been settled and developmental works, which were stuck for long, have started. I have given approval to four ropeways in Himachal, which will involve an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, including one in Palampur of Kangra district.

Gadkari said, “The BJP works for a change in society. I joined politics in 1977 during the JP movement and had been working for a change in society since then.”