2nd edition of Dharamsala Literature Festival kicks off

Dharamsala, April 7
The second edition of the Dharamsala Literature Festival started at the Government College Auditorium here today. RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), inaugurated it.
Bali lauded the efforts of the Kangra district administration in organising the festival. He announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the festival and said the government would make efforts to take it to the international level.
Famous painter and artist from Delhi Sidharth’s conversation with Sunaini Guleria Sharma on illustrative narrative was higly praised. Sidharth talked about the fusion of art in storytelling and its impact on literature. He said that it was a general viewpoint that Indian art forms were limited only to religious and spiritual themes. “However, the fact is that one can find cosmic and scientific themes in ancient Indian art. This form of Indian art got subdued during the British rule,” he said.
During a session on tourism, Vineet Mohil conversed with Mandeep and Sanjeev Gandhi. Mohil talked about the development of the concepts of tourism and positioning of Himachal as tourist destination. Sanjeev Gandhi expressed concern over the reducing footfall of tourists in the Dharamsala area after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Brig BS Mehta (retd) talked about his book “The Burning Chaffees: A Soldier’s First-Hand Account of the 1971 War” in conversation with Hardeep Chandpuri on the topic “When love and hate collide”. Chaffees were the tanks of the Pakistan army that were left burning in the battlefield.
“Words that Whisper” poetry book authored by Seema Sharma was released by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma.
Sahar, Nikhil Sharma and Shivam engaged in a conversation on “Wonderland Calling”. A group of bikers from Delhi, Punjab and Himachal, led by Brig Navdeep Brar, took out a rally from Dharamsala to Bir to promote the festival. The bike rally was also flagged off by RS Bali.
Former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur was also present on the occasion. Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma presided over the evening session.
