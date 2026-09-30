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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Second trial of toy train successful at Palampur's Saurabh Van Vihar

Second trial of toy train successful at Palampur's Saurabh Van Vihar

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Palampur, Updated At : 01:58 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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During the second trial, the train was operated with 36 passengers while its track, movement and other technical parameters were examined in detail.
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The much-awaited toy train at Saurabh Van Vihar at Bandla near Palampur has moved closer to becoming operational after its second successful trial was completed in the presence of technical experts from the Railway Board and Engineering College, Nagrota, on Monday.

During the second trial, the train was operated with 36 passengers while its track, movement and other technical parameters were examined in detail. A few minor technical shortcomings were noticed during the trial and directions were issued to the contractor to rectify them before the train is formally opened to visitors.

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The first trial had also revealed some technical issues, which were addressed before the latest test. Officials said the remaining shortcomings would be removed and the system subjected to necessary safety checks before regular operations begin.

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The three-coach toy train has a carrying capacity of 36 passengers and a specially constructed track of about half a kilometre within the Saurabh Van Vihar complex. The project is expected to add a new attraction for tourists, particularly children, visiting the popular nature park. Earlier reports had put the planned track length at around 850 metres, indicating that the final operational track configuration may have been modified during execution.

Saurabh Van Vihar already attracts visitors for its lake, boating facilities and other attractions. The park, located on the banks of the Neugal Khad in the foothills of the Dhauladhars, is also a memorial dedicated to Kargil martyr Captain Saurabh Kalia.

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The toy train project was initiated through efforts of former Chief Minister and Union Minister Shanta Kumar. According to Shanta Kumar, the project has involved an expenditure of around Rs 2 crore, with the final technical trials reported to have been successful. The Union Minister for Tourism has funded the project in collaboration with the state Forest Department.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Palampur, said that the train would be opened to the public after all mandatory safety and technical checks were completed. The formal inauguration date would be decided after the remaining procedures were completed, he added.

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