3,140 govt employees on poll duty in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 6

A total of 3,140 government employees have been deployed at 628 polling stations of five constituencies of the district. As many as 3.98 lakh voters of the district will exercise their franchise on November 12.

DEO-cum-Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said in addition to these employees, 14 sector magistrates and 63 sector officers had been deployed to supervise the election process in the district.

#chamba