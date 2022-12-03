3.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Chamba, surrounding districts in Himachal

Shimla, December 3
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolted Chamba and its surrounding districts in Himachal Pradesh but no loss of life was reported, an official said on Saturday.
The earthquake occurred on Friday night with the epicentre being Dhar Makkan near Tissa area of Chamba district, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta said.
The tremors lasted a few seconds forcing people out of their homes. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, he said.
