3.5 cr given houses under Awas Yojana: BJP leader

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 4

Senior BJP leader and former minister of UP Government Mahender Kumar said that the party had started Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan across the country to reach out to the public at the grassroots level. The BJP workers would apprise the public about the achievements of the government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during its nine-year rule in the country.

“Under Prime Minister Modi, tremendous development has been made in the last nine years. The PM has focused on uplifting the downtrodden and taken several decisions to benefit them. To provide housing to the poor people, 4.5 crore houses have been approved under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana out of which 3.5 crore have been handed over to the families concerned. Apart from this, the PM has focused on providing basic facilities to women across the country and ensured construction of 11.72 crore toilets under the cleanliness campaign,” he said.

“To ensure good health of women, especially those who are poor, free LPG cylinders are being given to them. The PM has initiated Kisan Samman Nidhi to help farmers. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, potable water facility is being provided to each household across the country,” he said.