Rs 3.5 cr spent, tourist huts unoccupied

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 6

Huts developed for tourists in Nagrota Surian near the Pong Dam are lying unused for the past seven years.

The project was initially built for the Tourism Department using funds provided by Asian Development Bank (ADB). The three huts were later handed over to the Wildlife Department, but that too, is struggling to run these.

The previous BJP government handed it over to the Wildlife Department last year

Reginald Roystan, DFO, Wildlife, Hamirpur, says the department is trying to run the project for tourists, but is facing difficulties in starting the facility of online bookings

The tourism project, which included three huts, a dining hall, platforms and toilets, was built during the stint of the Virbhadra Singh government from 2012 to 2017. Built at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore, it aimed to promote tourism near the Pong Dam Lake. However, these huts haven’t been occupied even for one day in about seven years.

The Tourism Department and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) have refused to run the unit, terming it ‘unviable’. The previous BJP government had handed over the project to the Wildlife Department last year. Now, the Wildlife Department is struggling to run the project. Even the power supply to the unit was cut recently as the department failed to pay electricity bills. However, the supply was restored after the Hamirpur DFO (wildlife) footed the bills.

Reginald Roystan, DFO, Wildlife, Hamirpur, says the Wildlife Department is trying to run the project for tourists, but is facing some difficulties in providing the facility of online bookings. “We have taken steps to make these huts ideal for visitors and the online booking facility will be started soon,” he adds.

A local resident, Raghav Guleria, says, “Public funds were simply misused for this project. The government should act against the officials who initially suggested it.”

In the recent past, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had convened a meeting with the Pong Dam Tourism Development Board. Sources say the officials proposed to create more infrastructure to promote tourism in the area.

A BJP leader from the area, Sukrit Sagar, says the real challenge is to bring in tourists. If the state government is able to bring tourists, local people will eagerly invest and create infrastructure. Guleria, who has revived an old fort at Nandpur village and developed a resort there, says road connectivity is another challenge as rural roads in the area are in a bad state.

HPTDC chairman RS Bali says the government will try to revive old tourism projects. Besides, the government will also send a proposal to the ADB for fresh investment to develop tourist circuits in the state, he adds.