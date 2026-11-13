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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3.5 lakh women to get Rs 1,500 monthly under new Himachal scheme

3.5 lakh women to get Rs 1,500 monthly under new Himachal scheme

Women aged 18-59 to receive monthly assistance; govt also clears uniform policy for surplus water pricing

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:26 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to launch the ‘Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojna’ in the state, under which eligible women in the age group of 18 to 59 years will receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month. The scheme will also provide 300 units of free electricity to eligible beneficiary families. A total of 3.5 lakh eligible women have been identified under the scheme.

The government had already enhanced the financial assistance from Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,500 per month for women above the age of 59 years.

At a Cabinet meeting held on Friday, it was also decided to adopt a uniform state policy for determining and periodically revising the rates for the sale of surplus raw water to neighbouring states, government agencies and industries.

Under the policy, an initial benchmark rate of Rs 100 per 1,000 cubic feet will be applicable to all existing and future projects of the state, including inter-state water projects. The rates will be revised periodically in accordance with the prescribed mechanism linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

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The Cabinet also decided to launch the ‘Khelo Himachal Chitta Mukt Abhiyan-2026’ across all 12 districts of the state. The initiative aims to engage youth in sports activities and strengthen efforts towards drug prevention by promoting a healthy lifestyle, discipline and positive community participation.

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