3,500 students from 150 schools take part in quiz

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 27

As many as 3,500 students from 150 schools of Chamba district participated in the ‘Quiz Mahakumbh’ (mega quiz) held on the EMBIBE platform under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP).

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said students from Class VI to XII participated in the mega quiz and demonstrated their talent by exceeding the normal intellectual limits and moving towards unprecedented excellence. He added, “The objective of the event was to use the EMBIBE EdTech tool to supplement the efforts of teachers and enhance the learning capacity of students in order to prepare the students for job opportunities and various examinations.”

Under this unique initiative, which was started by the Deputy Director of Higher Education in collaboration with EMBIBE, for the first time a mega quiz was organised for the students of government schools, the DC said.

Commenting on the initiative of the EMBIBE team, Deputy Director Higher Education Pyar Singh Chadhak said, “Over the past few months, we have seen a positive change towards digital education in schools.”

The EMBIBE platform, an AI model, is being implemented in 437 government and government-aided schools of the district under the Aspirational District Program of NITI Aayog.

