3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Mandi 

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck near Jai Devi in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, at 08:42 am today. According to the latest reports from the seismology department, the earthquake had a depth of 7 km.

The epicentre was located at a latitude of 31.48° N and longitude of 76.95° E in the Mandi region. The authorities have not reported any significant damage or casualties so far, but residents in the region felt the tremors.

The earthquake’s moderate intensity has raised concerns, as Himachal Pradesh is known to be seismically active. The local authorities have been monitoring the situation closely, and there are no immediate reports of major disruptions to infrastructure or services.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks. No loss of life or property was reported in the district.