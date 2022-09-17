3.8K houses to be constructed in Mandi: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 16

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said today that 3,819 new houses would be built under the Swaran Jayanti Ashraya Yojana in Mandi district for the beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The minister was here to preside over a meeting of the district welfare committee. He said that it was historical that so many houses were being provided to the needy people. He added that these houses would be built in all the 10 Assembly constituencies of the district.

Mahender Singh said that 2,221 houses were approved in the meeting of the welfare committee, for which the district had got a budget of Rs 33.30 crore. The cases of 1,598 more houses would also be sanctioned soon, he said.

“The state government has sanctioned 4,210 houses in the district to eligible beneficiaries under government schemes in the last five years.

Under the Swaran Jayanti Ashraya Yojana, an assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh per family is provided to eligible people for house construction,” said the minister.

He asked the district administration to provide assistance to the people, whose houses were damaged due to heavy rains and calamity. He directed the officials to send a separate report of such cases to Shimla.