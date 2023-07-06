3 arrested for ATM theft

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 5

The police today arrested three members of an interstate gang of ATM thieves that was active in the district.

SP Akriti Sharma said that the police had recovered two fake ATMs, two fake vehicle number plates and Rs 18,730 from the three gang members.

She said that the accused had been identified as Sandeep (38) of NorthWest Delhi, Satyawan (50) of Rohtak district and Sonu (25) of Hisar district in Haryana.