Home / Himachal Pradesh /

3 arrested for role in Bumber Thakur firing incident

One of these accused had helped the shooters in fleeing from the crime scene in his vehicle
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:47 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur at the IGMC in Shimla. File photo
Three persons have been arrested for being involved in the shooting incident in which former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur was injured.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar Rana (29), a resident of Dharot village in Shri Naina Devi Ji Tehsil, Bilaspur; Manjeet Singh Nadda (33), a resident of Binaula village in Bilaspur; and Ritesh Sharma, alias Rishu (24), a resident of Rohin village in Ghumarwin Tehsil, Bilaspur.

According to the police, one of the accused, Ritesh, had helped the shooters in fleeing from the crime scene in his vehicle after the latter fired shots outside the residence of Thakur, while the role of other two accused is yet to be determined.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal confirmed the report and said that a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder), 3 (5) (joint criminal liability) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023, and Sections 25, 54, 59 of Arms Act, 1959, had been registered and further investigation is under way.

