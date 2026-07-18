3 arrested with 4 monitor lizards in Paonta Sahib
Monitor lizards are highly valued in the international market to make leather products
Assistant Conservator of Forests (Paonta Sahib) Aditya Sharma said the accused were also carrying a dog, Gull Terrier, primarily used for hunting.
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The Forest Department arrested three youths carrying four monitor lizards in the Rajban beat of Paonta Sahib sub division on Friday evening.
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The accused, all local residents, were intercepted around 5 pm while riding on a motorcycle. During a search, forest officials recovered four monitor lizards from a white plastic sack they were carrying.
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Monitor lizards are highly valued in the international market to make leather products, besides their use in local folk medicine as well as for local bushmeat. Their thick skin find use in fashion accessories, while their fat and body parts are also sought for use in superstitious practices and aphrodisiac remedies.
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