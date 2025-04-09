DT
PT
3 arrested with 54-gm heroin in Shimla district 

3 arrested with 54-gm heroin in Shimla district 

Belonged to Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:47 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Three persons — two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand — have been arrested with 54.42 gm of chitta (heroin) in Shimla district.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Mehra (19), resident of Chhatarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand, Robin Singh (24) and his wife Shabana (23), both residents of Shivpuri village in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, it received information that three persons were travelling in a car (PB 01 E 9829) towards Kotkhai from Shimla who were suspected to be carrying a contraband of heroin.

Taking prompt action, a police team stopped the vehicle for checking near Hulli bridge. During the checking, police seized the contraband from their possession and arrested them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Theog, Siddharth Sharma confirmed the report and said a case under Sections 21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, had been registered against the accused and further investigation was under way.

