3 bids over Rs 1 cr for vehicle regn no.

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 17

As many as three person have made a bid of over Rs 1 crore for HP 99 9999 registration number in the e-auction. The bidding ended today, and one Deshraj emerged as the highest bidder with a bid of Rs 1,12, 15,500. The two other bids in excess of Rs 1 crore came from Sanjay Kumar (Rs 1,00,11,000) and Dharamvir (Rs 1,00,00,500). The reserve price for the number was just Rs 1,000.

Even as the transport officials are convinced that none of the three bidders would actually make the payment, they will have to wait out for three days as per the rules to see if the highest bidder makes the payment.

“If he doesn’t, the second highest bidder will then get three days to make the payment. If he also doesn’t pay up, the third highest bidder will get the chance. In case none of them pays, the bid will be cancelled and the number will go back into the auction pool,” said a Transport official.

He said no action could be taken against the bidders even if they don’t pay up. While two are seeking the number of scooty/motorcycle, the third has a car.