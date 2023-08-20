3 buildings in Shimla’s Comely Bank vacated after subsidence

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 19

Around a 70-metre road stretch, a parking lot with a capacity to accommodate 30 vehicles and the base in front of three multi-storey buildings have sunk in the Comely Bank area of Shimla. As a safety measure, the local administration has got the three buildings vacated and moved residents to safer places.

The pillars of a portion of the Industries Directorate located at Majithia House near the Secretariat caved-in following a landslide. The other two buildings that have been got vacated are that of the Urban Development Department and the Sports and Youth Services Department.

The road stretch has caved-in and developed wide cracks at different spots, thereby rendering it unsafe for the movement of vehicles. Even pedestrians have been advised not to use the road that connects the Comely Bank area to the Police Lines at Kaithu.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The Comely Bank area has become unsafe so we evacuated residents from there to a safer place. Mostly senior citizens were residing in the three multi-storey buildings and many of them were reluctant to leave their houses but we managed to convince them that it was necessary for their own safety.” Raman, who runs a shop a few metres away from the damaged area in Comely Bank, said, “It’s a sinking zone and the road caves in almost every alternative year. This time, the parking lot and the land adjacent to houses have also caved in.”

