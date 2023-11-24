Rs 3 cr traffic park to come up at Haroli: Mukesh Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 23

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that to educate masses about traffic rules and create awareness about road safety, a traffic park would be set up in Rora village of Haroli Assembly segment near the Haroli-Rampur bridge over Swan river.

While inspecting the proposed site, Agnihotri told media persons that a sum of Rs 3 crore would be spent on the development of the park, which would also be used by licensing authorities to conduct driving tests. He said the park would be dedicated to public in the next six months.

The Deputy CM said a synthetic athletic track would be laid on the periphery of the traffic park for the general public and youth to hone up their athletic skills. He directed Transport Department officers to visit the traffic park at Mohali to study the amenities available there. He informed that an area of 250 kanal of the land adjacent the Haroli-Rampur bridge would be developed as a modern sports complex.

Agnihotri said a sum of Rs 35 lakh had been spent for the installation of CCTV cameras and battery operated solar LED streetlights on the Haroli-Rampur bridge. He said Haroli Assembly segment would be developed as a model segment for which he was soliciting the advice of intellectuals and senior citizens. Una SDM Vishva Mohan Chauhan and Haroli SDM Vishal Sharma were present, besides other officers.

