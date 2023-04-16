3% DA for staff, Rs 1,500 pension for 9K Spiti women, Sukhu hoists flag at Kaza

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Kaza (Spiti), April 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the government would strengthen road connectivity and communication network to develop tourism in the Spiti valley, close to the international boundary with China.

Sukhu today became the first CM to unfurl the national flag at Kaza on the occasion of the state-level Himachal Day function in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, also known as the “land of the lamas”. Sukhu announced the release of 3 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for all employees and pensioners of the state, raising it from the existing 31 to 34 per cent. “The decision will benefit around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners, putting an additional burden of Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer,” he said.

He also announced a pension of Rs 1,500 for all 9,000 women of Spiti above 18 years of age from June 2023 in the second phase, a government college and a 50-bedded Community Health Centre here.

He said land had been identified for setting up Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School at Shego near here. “We propose to set up a star-gazing observatory at the fossil village Langza, which is a paradise for stargazers, with the assistance of Central Government,” he announced. He said efforts would be made to develop an airstrip at Rangrik. It would not just be important from the strategic point of view but would also boost tourism.

Sukhu said besides constructing a heliport at Rongtong, a road would be constructed at a cost of Rs 34 crore from Atargu to Mud in the Pin valley. Efforts would be made to expedite construction of a road to connect Bhawa with Mud, which would be the world’s highest altitude road, he said.

He said efforts would be made to improve the grave financial health of the state.

He said the government had brought 1.36 lakh government employees under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), thus fulfilling its promise of restoring the OPS, besides providing a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to 2.31 lakh women of the state in a phased manner. The state has set a target to become a green energy state by March 2026. The CM said his government had laid thrust on strengthening health and education infrastructure in the state. “Social security pensions had also been enhanced and welfare of orphans, destitute, single women, widows and other underprivileged sections of society was being accorded topmost priority,” he said.

The CM conferred the Himachal Gaurav Samman on people from various fields who had contributed towards society in their own unique way. The Civil Services award was conferred on the National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, TB eradication team.