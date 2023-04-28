3% DA hike notified

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

The state government today issued the notification for the grant of 3 per cent dearness allowance (DA) to its employees. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had on Himachal Day announced that the employees would be paid 3 per cent enhanced DA, which would increase from the present 31 per cent to 34 per cent.

To be paid with April salary The DA revised with effect from January 1, 2022, will be paid in May with the salary of April

The total DA increases from 31% to 34%

Arrears of enhanced DA to be credited to the GPF accounts of the employees covered under the NPS

The enhanced DA to put an additional burden of Rs 500 crore on the exchequer

The notification stated that the arrears on account of the enhanced DA would be credited to the GPF accounts of the employees covered under the new pension scheme (NPS).

The enhanced DA payable to 2.15 lakh government employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners would put an additional burden of Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer. The DA has been revised with effect from January 1, 2022, for all state government employees, governed by the HP Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022. The order shall also be applicable to the officers of the All India Services, HP Judicial Services Officers and state government employees drawing pay as per the UGC scales.

The DA shall be paid to the employees in cash in May with the salary of April and the arrears accrued from January 2022 to March 2023 shall be credited to their GPF accounts. The interest on this account would accrue from June 1, 2023.