3-day All India Civil Services Wrestling Championship inaugurated in Mandi

The three-day All India Civil Services Wrestling championship 2025-26 was formally inaugurated on Thursday at Vallabh Government Degree College, Mandi, by Minister for Ayush, Youth Services and Sports and Law, Yadvinder Goma. The championship brought together 25 teams from across the country, with nearly 500 wrestlers participating — including around 200 women and 300 men.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the state government was taking concrete steps to promote sports and strengthen infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He emphasised that the present government had significantly enhanced cash incentives for athletes winning medals at international events.

Advertisement

He stated that for the Olympics, Paralympics and Winter Olympics, the cash award for gold medallists had been increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore; for silver medallists from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore; and for bronze medallists from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. Similarly, for the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, the incentive for gold medal winners had been raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 4 crore; for silver medallists from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore; and for bronze medallists from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. In the case of the Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games, gold medallists will now receive Rs 3 crore instead of Rs 50 lakh; silver medallists Rs 2 crore instead of Rs 30 lakh; and bronze medallists Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 20 lakh.

Advertisement

He informed that the state government recently organised a felicitation ceremony in Shimla to honour international medal-winning athletes, during which nearly Rs 17 crore was distributed as incentive cash. To further support athletes participating in inter-state competitions, the government has decided to provide three-tier AC train travel facilities and air travel allowances for competitions held in distant states.

Highlighting sports infrastructure development in Mandi, the minister said that under the Chief Minister’s Sports Promotion Scheme, 26 sports grounds had been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 3.90 crore. A modern indoor stadium is also under construction in Sundernagar at an estimated cost of Rs 10.50 crore. He added that during the current financial year, Rs 6.50 lakh had been distributed as prize money to medal-winning athletes in the district.

Advertisement

On the occasion, the minister interacted with the participants and announced a personal contribution of Rs 1 lakh towards the organisation of the championship. Dr Sanjay Kumar Yadav, a Parashuram awardee, welcomed the chief guest, while District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kavita Thakur presented the vote of thanks.