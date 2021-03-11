3-day conference on farm animals starts at CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 6

A three-day national conference on “Pluralistic approaches for livestock development - An extension call” began at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, also known as CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, here today.

Chief guest Dr BN Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal sciences), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), while inaugurating the conference, said livestock farmers had been passing through various challenges of production and marketing that require technological and institutional innovations. “To meet this situation in livestock-based rural development, there is a need to adopt different services and approaches,” said Dr Tripathi.

He said animal husbandry scenario was unique in this hill state and it has got a great future. The chief guest also released some technical publications.

In his presidential remarks, Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Chaudhary emphasised the role of livestock in the rural set up of the state, where a sizeable population depends on livestock for their livelihood.

ICAR Assistant Director General Dr VK Saxena emphasised the need of multi-pronged approaches to solve the challenges of the livestock production, value addition and marketing.

Over 200 delegates from various states are attending the event.