3-day Diwali celebrations keep age-old traditions alive in Trans-Giri region

Keeping centuries-old customs and cultural traditions alive, villages in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district and the adjoining Chehta Paragna area of Kupvi tehsil in Shimla district celebrate Diwali over three days with distinctive folk rituals, traditional dances, music and community feasts.

The celebrations are particularly prominent in Koti-Bounch, Ajroli, Laani Borar and Gattadhar panchayats, besides Haripurdhar and other areas of Trans-Giri in Sirmaur. Across the district boundary, the adjoining Chehta Paragna region also has own rich Diwali traditions, particularly in the three panchayats of Dhar, Bawat and Sharad under Dharchandna, besides the Kanda Banah and Lohaan Dhar areas.

The first day’s festivities begin around 2 am on the night of Kartik Amavasya, when villagers gather at the traditional ground, or Sanjha Prangan, of their local deity, carrying traditional wooden mashals made from sheka, the highly inflammable part of deodar wood. A ceremonial fire is lit in the name of the presiding deity, from which villagers light their mashals before performing the traditional Limbar Nritya in honour of Devta Maharaj.

The mashal procession then moves towards a place some distance away from the village. The atmosphere comes alive with traditional folk songs, ancient harul performances and folk dances accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional musical instruments. The procession and celebrations continue until early morning, with villagers returning to their homes around 6-7 am.

Advertisement

The second day has its own distinctive cultural significance. Around 2-3 pm, local women gather to perform bhiwri, an ancient folk song sung exclusively by women without any instrumental accompaniment. The women themselves sing and dance to these traditional compositions.

According to local tradition, bhiwri is sung in remembrance of family members who have passed away and whose absence is felt during Diwali celebrations. This emotional folk tradition reflects the region’s way of remembering departed loved ones while celebrating the festival.

As the day progresses, celebrations continue with traditional performances. Mala nati is performed until late evening, followed by mujra nati, which is organised at the house of a villager. The latter continues late into the night, with people gathering to participate in the traditional dance and music.

Advertisement

On the third day, villagers continue with traditional folk dances, singing and community celebrations before bringing the three-day Diwali festivities to a close by late evening.

Food and hospitality are also integral to the celebrations. During the three days, guests and relatives are welcomed with traditional delicacies that reflect the culinary heritage of the Trans-Giri region.

Instead of serving the usual biscuits with tea, households traditionally offer shakuli and muda, often accompanied by walnuts and other dry fruits. Traditional dishes such as mashyaala bhaat, telpaaki, uloule, sidku and khinda are also prepared and served for lunch and dinner.