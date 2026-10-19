3-day international conference calls for climate-smart farming

The three-day second International Conference (AGRI-VET 2026), hosted by Abhilashi University, Chail Chowk, in collaboration with the Society for Advancement in Agriculture, Horticulture and Allied Sectors (SAAHAS), concluded with a call for collaborative research and innovation in climate-smart agriculture and veterinary health in Mandi district.

Nearly 580 delegates from academic institutions, research organisations and agricultural bodies across India and abroad participated in the conference. The event brought together scientists, researchers, faculty members, progressive farmers and representatives of self-help groups to discuss sustainable farming practices and advances in animal husbandry.

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The conference featured keynote lectures by experts, technical paper presentations, poster sessions, online discussions and innovation showcases. These activities highlighted the role of modern technologies in addressing challenges in agriculture and veterinary health. During the valedictory session, outstanding researchers were honoured with awards, mementoes and certificates of commendation by Pro-Chancellor Dr Lalit Abhilashi and Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary for their research papers and poster presentations.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Lalit Abhilashi said accelerating climate change and unpredictable weather patterns posed serious threats to global food security. He stressed the need for close collaboration among researchers, scientists and policymakers to develop climate-resilient agricultural practices.

He emphasised the importance of translating laboratory research into practical, field-level solutions to ensure ecological sustainability and long-term food security. He also urged young scientists to strike a balance between indigenous farming knowledge and modern scientific techniques. In his message, Chancellor Dr RK Abhilashi called for intensified grassroots efforts to promote sustainable agricultural and veterinary practices amid global warming. He said international conferences provided young researchers with fresh perspectives and encouraged them to develop practical solutions to environmental challenges.

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Conference Convener Prof PC Sharma delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the university management, resource persons, delegates and SAAHAS, Kurukshetra, for their contributions to the successful organisation of the conference.