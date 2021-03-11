3-day Khajji Nag fair begins at Khajjiar

Chamba, June 4
Local MLA Pawan Nayyar inaugurated the three-day Khajji Nag fair at Khajjiar today.
Nayyar, while addressing a public meeting, said, “Khajjiar is a popular tourist place, which attracts lakhs of tourists, including foreigners, every year. It is being developed to provide better facilities to tourists”.
He said that to preserve the beauty of the famous Khajjiar lake, its de-silting had been completed.
The MLA announced that an indoor stadium and a gym would be set up at Khajjiar to provide sports facilities to the local youth. He announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh from the MLA development fund for the construction of a link road to nearby Panjiara village. He also visited various exhibitions put up by local people in the fair.
Caption: MLA Pawan Nayyar takes stock of development activities at Khajjiar on Saturday.
