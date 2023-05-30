3-day Piplu fair begins today

UNA, MAY 29
The three-day Piplu fair will begin at the Narsing Temple in Piplu village of the Kutlehar Assembly segment tomorrow. PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony.
The Piplu fair is held on the occasion of ‘Nirjala Ekadashi’. Traditionally, people from some parts of Una, Kangra, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts visit the temple during the fair to offer a part of their agriculture produce to the deity. The fair has been accorded the status of a district level fair by the Art, Language and Culture Department.
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.
