3-day Piplu Fair inaugurated in Kutlehar

UNA, JUNE 10
The annual Piplu Fair began today at Nar Singh temple located in Piplu panchayat of Kutlehar Assembly segment. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day fair.
The Piplu Fair is held on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. Traditionally, people from some areas of Una, Kangra and Hamirpur districts visit the temple during the fair to offer a part of their agriculture produce to the deity. The fair has been accorded the status of a district level fair by the Art, Language and Culture Department.
Anurag led a procession to the Nar Singh temple in Piplu panchayat. After the rituals, he inspected an exhibition depicting the schemes and programmes being implemented by various government departments, besides the stalls displaying products made by women self-help groups.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
BJP gets third seat in Maharashtra, deals major blow to Shiv Sena
Overall, the saffron party gets 8 out of 16; party-backed In...
On camera, 2 men stop on Mumbai sea side to save bird, run over by taxi
The accident occurred on May 30 afternoon when businessman A...