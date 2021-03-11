3-day Piplu Fair inaugurated in Kutlehar

Our Correspondent

UNA, JUNE 10

The annual Piplu Fair began today at Nar Singh temple located in Piplu panchayat of Kutlehar Assembly segment. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day fair.

The Piplu Fair is held on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. Traditionally, people from some areas of Una, Kangra and Hamirpur districts visit the temple during the fair to offer a part of their agriculture produce to the deity. The fair has been accorded the status of a district level fair by the Art, Language and Culture Department.

Anurag led a procession to the Nar Singh temple in Piplu panchayat. After the rituals, he inspected an exhibition depicting the schemes and programmes being implemented by various government departments, besides the stalls displaying products made by women self-help groups.