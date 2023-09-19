3-day Sair fair begins at Arki

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 18

The three-day state-level Sair fair was inaugurated at Arki on Sunday.

Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Ayush Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan presided over the cultural evening at the fair yesterday.

Chauhan congratulated the people on the occasion and said the fair was traditionally celebrated in the area as it signified the state’s cultural heritage. “Fairs not only introduce the younger generation to our rich cultural heritage, but also enhance brotherhood among residents. Such occasions play a key role in preserving the rich heritage.”

The Ayush Minister announced that an ayurveda hospital having a capacity of 10 beds would be set up in the Arki Assembly segment this fiscal.

He directed the Arki SDM to identify government land for industrial activities in the segment. “The state government is endeavouring to establish an industrial hub in the interior areas of the state as per the locally available raw material. This will boost employment as well as self-employment opportunities in such areas.”

He said the Arki Vidhan Sabha would be developed as a model segment.

