3-day sports meet of Forest Dept begins

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 28

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ajay Srivastava inaugurated the three-day state-level sports meet of the Forest Department at the Paddal ground in Mandi district today.

Srivastava, while addressing players, said that sports play an important role in developing a healthy body and mind. All citizens should actively participate in sports activities throughout their life, he added.

He said, “Through sports, a sense of discipline, restraint and patience is built in life. Besides, team work and leadership skills are also developed in players. Physical fitness is very important for the employees of the Forest Department. Keeping this in mind, state-level sports competitions are organised every year.”

Chief Conservator of Forests Anil Joshi said that 700 players from 13 forest circles of the state were participating in the competition. For the first time, women’s team events were also being organised. A folk cultural evening would also be organised for the players.