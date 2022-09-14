3-day sports tourney begins in Manali school

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 13

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur inaugurated a three-day sports tournament at Government Primary School, Haripur, in Manali subdivision today. He hoisted the Tricolour and took the salute of the parade.

Around 400 participants from 98 primary schools in Naggar block of six zones —Goshal, Manali, Haripur, Patlikul, Naggar, Fozal — are taking part in the competition. Various sports competitions in chess, kabaddi, volleyball, kho-kho, badminton and athletics will be organised for boys and girls. Besides, solo song, group song, mime, declamation and folk dance competitions will also be held.

The minister, while addressing the students, said that sports had special importance in life. “Sports inspire and encourage everyone to move forward by promoting the spirit of mutual love, brotherhood and healthy competition,” he added.

He said that sports were being adopted as a career nowadays and the government was also promoting sportspersons. He added that in today’s era, besides education, it was essential to take part in sports for the all-round development of personality.

Govind said that the children of the region had performed well in district-level sports, games and cultural competitions organised in the past.

He appreciated the efforts of those involved in organising the tournament. He said, “Our primary-level teachers are well versed in sports and cultural training, besides education, which shows the dedication of JBT teachers towards their work.”

