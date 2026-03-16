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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3-day training on forensics begins for cops in Nurpur

3-day training on forensics begins for cops in Nurpur

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 09:06 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Investigating officers being trained to strengthen forensic capabilities in Nurpur on Monday.
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A specialised three-day training workshop for strengthening forensic capabilities of police investigating officers (IOs) started at the Nurpur police district headquarters here on Monday. The workshop, focusing on evidence collection, preservation and forwarding, is honing professional skills of IOs from Nurpur and Una districts.

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The workshop is being organised by the Directorate of Forensic Services (DFS), Junga, under the supervision of Dr Meenakshi Mahajan, director of the DFS. According to Nurpur SP Kulbhushan Verma, senior police officers along with IOs, assistant director and forensic services officials are participating in the workshop. He said the workshop would enhance scientific crime scene management, preservation techniques and refine the legal procedures for exhibit forwarding.

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The experts from the DFS, Junga, Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Dharamsala and Digital Forensic Unit, Nurpur demonstrated practical handling of biological, chemical and ballistic evidence. The SP said the DFS was organising this workshop for the first time in the Nurpur police district and it would play a significant role in honing forensic skills of the IOs taking part in the workshop.

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