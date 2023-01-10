Hamirpur: 3-day workshop on building youth leadership begins

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 9

A three-day workshop on leadership and capacity building for youth started here today.

Deepmala Thakur, District Youth Officer, said that the objective of the workshop was to inculcate leadership qualities among the youth and enhance their capacity towards social service. She added that the workshop would encourage the youth to work for social welfare and national development.

Chandan Bhardwaj, principal of Government Postgraduate College here, said that such workshops help in identifying the capacity of the youth and selecting careers. He added that it was time for the youth to come forward for the development of society and help people in distress. The youth would also trained in various aspects of disaster management.

Susheel Kumar Kaundal, Commandant of Home Guards, and his team performed a drill on how to handle a distress situation arising out of an earthquake. They also gave tips on firefighting to the participants. As many as 40 persons are participating in the workshop.

