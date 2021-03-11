3-day yajna being held to purify Dhalpur ground

KULLU, MAY 5
A three-day-long yajna for purification of the Dhalpur ground commenced here today in the camp temple of chief deity Lord Raghunath, where the deity arrived in a palanquin yesterday from his temple in Sultanpur. Religious rituals were carried out by 11 Brahmins and ‘karkoons’ of various deities by chanting mantras and hymns.
As per traditions, the persons carrying out the rituals will consume food only once in a day. The rituals will continue for three days and ‘purnahuti’ (closing ceremony) will be held on May 7 and a Brahm Bhoj (feast) would be organized in which ‘Haryans’ of various deities of the district have been invited. Palanquin of deity Dhumbal Naag and symbols of various other deities were also participating in the ‘maha yajna’.
The “chharibardar” (chief caretaker) of Lord Raghunath Maheshwar Singh, who is also the scion of the erstwhile royal family, said that a ‘Kushtu Kahika’ (expiation ceremony) was held on the third day of the Dasehra festival last year as per the verdict passed by the deities. He said that after that it was necessary to do the ‘shudhi’ (cleansing) of the Dhalpur ground. He said that some renovation work of the camp temple was also carried out and ‘shudhi’ is required after that as well.
The devotees flocked to pay obeisance to Lord Raghunath and deity Dhumbal Naag.
