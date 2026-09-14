3-day youth basketball championship concludes in Paonta Sahib

Youth Services and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma attended the concluding ceremony of the three-day 34th Sahibzada Baba Ajit Singh State Youth Basketball Championship at Paonta Sahib as the chief guest.

As many as 26 teams, including 14 boys’ and 12 girls’ teams, participated in the championship and showcased their skills. Goma congratulated the players and said sports played an important role in developing discipline, leadership, team spirit and self-confidence among youngsters.

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Goma said the state government was taking several measures to strengthen sports infrastructure and encourage young athletes. He said a Khelo Himachal event, on the lines of Khelo India, would be organised on a larger scale across the state. The Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the initiative, he added.

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He said 368 players were currently undergoing training at 11 sports hostels and one School of Sports in the state, where boarding, lodging and training facilities were being provided.

The minister said the government had substantially enhanced incentives for sportspersons. Under the revised policy, Olympic, Winter Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists would be eligible for Rs 5 crore, silver medallists Rs 3 crore and bronze medallists Rs 2 crore. Similar enhanced incentives had been announced for medal winners at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and other major international events.

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He announced Rs 5 lakh for installing floodlights at the Paonta Sahib ground and Rs 1 lakh towards the successful organisation of the championship. The event was organised by Guru Nanak Mission Public School and Khalsa Sports Club. Players and organisers were honoured during the concluding ceremony.