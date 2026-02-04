DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 dead, 29 hurt as HRTC bus plunges into gorge

3 dead, 29 hurt as HRTC bus plunges into gorge

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:00 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
The HRTC bus that rolled down a gorge at Kwanu in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning. Video grab
Three persons died and 29 sustained injuries when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down into a gorge at Kwanu in Uttarakhand this morning. The bus was on its way from Chopal in Shimla district to Paonta Sahib.

The bus started around 6.30 pm from Chopal and veered off the road around 9.30 am. Around 35 passengers were in the bus when it rolled down into the gorge.

“The injured have been admitted at Vikasnagar and Dehradun. Two patients have been referred to PGI-Chandigarh. They had suffered spine injuries. The local health authorities felt they would get better treatment at the PGI,” said Hem Chand Verma, SDM, Chopal.

He further said Rs 25,000 each had been given to the next of the kin of the deceased as immediate relief. “Rs 5,000 has been given to those who suffered minor injuries and Rs 10,000 to those who suffered major injuries,” he said. As per HRTC officials, the most likely reason for the accident seems to be the sinking of the retaining wall on the road.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed deep sorrow over the accident. The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and best possible treatment to the injured persons. Agnihotri directed the local administration to extend all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure prompt and adequate medical treatment for the injured.

