3 dead as tipper rolls down gorge in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 5

Three persons were killed on the spot after a tipper they were riding plunged about 600 feet down into a gorge at Kurpan Khadd in Urtu near Bagipul in Nirmand subdivision of the district last night. When some locals present near the spot heard the sound of a tipper falling, they informed the police. By the time the locals could help the victims, all three had already died. A police team reached the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjay Pal Thakur (32) and Ankit Kumar (24) of Moin village and Guddu Ram (33) of Jhaler village. A case has been registered. The cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet.