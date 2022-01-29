3 die, 3 injured in road mishap near Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 28

Three persons died and three sustained serious injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-ft deep a gorge near Dimdu Nullah on the Rampur-Badrash-Rohru link road late on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sanchit, Aman and Rahul, all residents of Anni in Kullu district.

#RoadAccident